CT residents warned to steer clear of Zandvlei water area
Analysis of the water’s chemical composition revealed high levels of faecal coliforms, which indicates an elevated risk to human health.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has renewed calls for residents to steer clear of the Zandvlei Nature Reserve’s water area.
This comes as officials have temporarily closed the areas linked to recreational activities.
Analysis of the water’s chemical composition revealed high levels of faecal coliforms within the water body, which indicates an elevated risk to human health.
Officials say that access to the Zandvlei Estuary Nature Reserve and other visitor facilities in the area remain open to the public.
Manager of the city’s Biodiversity Branch Julia Wood said: “This as a result of the main line sewer that actually collapsed and we had quite a lot of sewage going in. We managed to stop the flow of the sewage but obviously the water still has a high faecal coliforms in it.”
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Lamola: ANC handling land issue to address past imbalances
-
Eskom doing 'everything possible' to avoid load shedding
-
Akhumzi Jezile to be laid to rest on Saturday
-
WC residents urged to save water despite recent rains
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.