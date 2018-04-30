CT residents warned to steer clear of Zandvlei water area

Analysis of the water’s chemical composition revealed high levels of faecal coliforms, which indicates an elevated risk to human health.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has renewed calls for residents to steer clear of the Zandvlei Nature Reserve’s water area.

This comes as officials have temporarily closed the areas linked to recreational activities.

Analysis of the water’s chemical composition revealed high levels of faecal coliforms within the water body, which indicates an elevated risk to human health.

Officials say that access to the Zandvlei Estuary Nature Reserve and other visitor facilities in the area remain open to the public.

Manager of the city’s Biodiversity Branch Julia Wood said: “This as a result of the main line sewer that actually collapsed and we had quite a lot of sewage going in. We managed to stop the flow of the sewage but obviously the water still has a high faecal coliforms in it.”