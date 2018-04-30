CT crèche employee linked to rape of child (2) still on suspension

News24 is reporting the case has been removed from the court roll because the little girl is too young to testify.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Social Development Department says a Cape Town crèche employee implicated in the rape of a two-year-old child is still on suspension.

News24 is reporting the case has been removed from the court roll because the little girl is too young to testify.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed the case has been withdrawn because the investigation is incomplete.

The department’s Sihle Ngobese said: “At this stage, the matter is still been looked at. This is a criminal matter. So it really is a police investigation and they must bring those facts to light. And I do believe the police are investigating this matter.”