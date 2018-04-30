Committed Benteke wants to stay at Palace and rediscover form
LONDON – Christian Benteke will discuss his future with Crystal Palace at the end of the season but the striker wants to stay at Selhurst Park and rediscover his form.
Benteke, who arrived at Palace in 2016 as the club’s record signing, has endured a difficult season, scoring his only third goal in Saturday’s 5-0 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League.
“I’m under contract until 2020, so I want to stay here,” the 27-year-old Belgian, who scored 15 league goals for Palace last season, told British media.
“I’m going to speak to the chairman (Steve Parish) and the club about what they want to do with me.
“They saw the best of me last season, and I wanted to do even better this season, but it didn’t work like that and I will go again next season.”
Wilfried Zaha scored the opening goal in the weekend’s clash and manager Roy Hodgson reckoned the forward was not looking to switch clubs at the end of the season.
“If someone like Wilf’s head is ever turned, it won’t just be because there’s more money involved, it’ll be for other reasons, and that’s something Steve Parish and I will have to contend with,” the manager said.
“But at the moment it’s pure speculation.”
