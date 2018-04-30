Popular Topics
CoJ backs motion for free bus rides for pensioners, persons with disabilities

The city's council met last week and agreed that the elderly and people living with disabilities should use city bus services for free during off-peak hours.

3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says it supports the motion on free bus transportation for pensioners and persons with disability.

The city's council met last week and agreed that the elderly and people living with disabilities should use city bus services for free during off-peak hours.

The Congress of the People’s Devanand Maharaj, who tabled the motion, says that they put people's needs first.

“As Cope, we fight for the people and that’s part of our mandate and part of our manifesto. As the pro-poor government of Johannesburg, that’s the best thing we can give to our people.”

