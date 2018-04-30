CoJ backs motion for free bus rides for pensioners, persons with disabilities
The city's council met last week and agreed that the elderly and people living with disabilities should use city bus services for free during off-peak hours.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says it supports the motion on free bus transportation for pensioners and persons with disability.
The city's council met last week and agreed that the elderly and people living with disabilities should use city bus services for free during off-peak hours.
The Congress of the People’s Devanand Maharaj, who tabled the motion, says that they put people's needs first.
“As Cope, we fight for the people and that’s part of our mandate and part of our manifesto. As the pro-poor government of Johannesburg, that’s the best thing we can give to our people.”
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Akhumzi Jezile to be laid to rest on Saturday
-
Chamber of Commerce disappointed by ‘criminality' in N3 protest
-
Icebergs could float to the rescue of Cape Town water crisis
-
Sandile Mantsoe's defence confident of not guilty verdict
-
Lamola: ANC handling land issue to address past imbalances
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.