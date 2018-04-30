Clean-up operations underway on N3 following torching of trucks
The overnight demonstration forced the closure of the busy highway in both directions at Mooi River.
JOHANNESBURG – Clean-up operations are underway on the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal this morning where several trucks were torched during a protest.
There are unconfirmed reports that protesters opened fire with live rounds at police.
The N3 is the main highway connecting Johannesburg to Durban and is particularly busy over long weekends.
The freeway was closed over the Easter weekend when a crowd went on the rampage torching and looting trucks.
Angry protesters set alight trucks and shut down the N3 highway in Mooi River on the KwaZulu Natal midlands #FirstTakeSA #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/jca9jhMyN0— First Take SA #FirstTakeSA 📻 (@FirstTakeSA) April 30, 2018
Durban - About 15 trucks have been set alight on the #N3 in the vicinity of the Mooi River Toll Plaza. At the moment, no injuries have been reported.— JG (Johan) van Zyl ✍ (@JGvanZyl_ZA) April 29, 2018
Lord please destroy all evil in South Africa. Save your creation, please Lord. We are heartbroken to the point of giving up. pic.twitter.com/2l6YeRsFnR
Trucks set on fire on the N3 near Mooi River. @SAPoliceService @FleetWatchCC @MakeSAsafe pic.twitter.com/29jWQzQJAT— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 29, 2018
