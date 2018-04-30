Clean-up operations underway on N3 following torching of trucks

The overnight demonstration forced the closure of the busy highway in both directions at Mooi River.

JOHANNESBURG – Clean-up operations are underway on the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal this morning where several trucks were torched during a protest.

There are unconfirmed reports that protesters opened fire with live rounds at police.

The N3 is the main highway connecting Johannesburg to Durban and is particularly busy over long weekends.

The freeway was closed over the Easter weekend when a crowd went on the rampage torching and looting trucks.

Angry protesters set alight trucks and shut down the N3 highway in Mooi River on the KwaZulu Natal midlands #FirstTakeSA #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/jca9jhMyN0 — First Take SA #FirstTakeSA 📻 (@FirstTakeSA) April 30, 2018