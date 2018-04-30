City of CT monitoring quality of water in Zandvlei

Cape Point funicular operations suspended after break-in
The municipality's Environmental Management Department's Julia Wood says the high E. coli count is the result of a sewage spill.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town is monitoring the water quality in the Zandvlei area.
High levels of E. coli have been detected in the water. The water body has closed recreational activities including fishing.
The municipality's Environmental Management Department's Julia Wood says the high E. coli count is the result of a sewage spill.
“But we’re hoping if we have more rain it will dilute. We can’t say for sure but we’ll monitor again on Monday and we’ll carry on. And hopefully in a week or so we’ll be able to open it.”
