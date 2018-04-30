Popular Topics
City of CT condemns torching of housing office in Macassar protest

A group of around 30 protesters earlier on Monday set fire to the building. Staff managed to escape unharmed.

FILE: A firefighter attends to a fire. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter
FILE: A firefighter attends to a fire. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Following the torching of a housing office in Macassar, the City of Cape Town has urged residents to resolve grievances in a peaceful manner and not resort to violence.

A group of around 30 protesters earlier on Monday set fire to the building.

Staff managed to escape unharmed.

Computer equipment, furniture and office records were destroyed in the fire.

It's believed the demonstration was related to housing.

Mayoral Committee member for Assets and Facilities Management, Stuart Diamond said: “We don’t accept vandalism of a city-owned property. And obviously, the extra costs that come out of that for replacing they obviously take away money that could be used for rolling out services. From the city’s point of view and the officials' point of view, the city is always open to engage residents and deal with problems on a face-to-face value, to try and find solutions.”

Police are investigating a case of arson.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

