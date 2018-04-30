Chirwa: Women must be involved in land ownership discussion
Activist and feminist Naledi Chirwa says in many parts of the country traditionally women are only considered as landowners through their relationship with a man.
JOHANNESBURG - Activist and feminist Naledi Chirwa says that there must be a way to ensure that women are equally involved in discussing and owning land.
She was speaking at the land expropriation debate hosted by the University of South Africa in Pretoria.
Chirwa says that in many parts of the country, traditionally, women are only considered as landowners through their relationship with a man.
She says women need to be prioritised.
“Women spend 90% of their income on their household as compared to their male counterparts, who spend 30% of their income on their household, immediate families. So prioritising women in leasing out land is prioritising the community and families and households.”
