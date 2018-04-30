Cape Point funicular operations suspended after break-in

It's still unclear whether anything was stolen during the break-in on the premises, which happened after hours on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Point's Flying Dutchman funicular operations have been suspended following a break-in.

No one was injured during the incident, and an investigation is underway.

The funicular line runs from a lower station at the Cape Point car park, up an incline through the fynbos to the upper lighthouse.

Cape Point marketing manager Judiet Barnes said: “As a result of the damage from the break-in, funicular operations have been suspended. The matter has been handed over to SANParks and the South African Police Service and it is now an open investigation and we are unable to comment further at this stage, unfortunately.