Cape Point funicular operations suspended after break-in
It's still unclear whether anything was stolen during the break-in on the premises, which happened after hours on Sunday night.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Point's Flying Dutchman funicular operations have been suspended following a break-in.
It's still unclear whether anything was stolen during the break-in on the premises, which happened after hours on Sunday night.
No one was injured during the incident, and an investigation is underway.
The funicular line runs from a lower station at the Cape Point car park, up an incline through the fynbos to the upper lighthouse.
Cape Point marketing manager Judiet Barnes said: “As a result of the damage from the break-in, funicular operations have been suspended. The matter has been handed over to SANParks and the South African Police Service and it is now an open investigation and we are unable to comment further at this stage, unfortunately.
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Akhumzi Jezile to be laid to rest on Saturday
-
Lamola: ANC handling land issue to address past imbalances
-
Eskom doing 'everything possible' to avoid load shedding
-
WC residents urged to save water despite recent rains
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.