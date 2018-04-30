Cape Point funicular operations suspended after break-in

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Cape Point funicular operations suspended after break-in

It's still unclear whether anything was stolen during the break-in on the premises, which happened after hours on Sunday night.

The Cape Point's 'Flying Dutchman' funicular. Picture: www.capepoint.co.za
The Cape Point's 'Flying Dutchman' funicular. Picture: www.capepoint.co.za
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Point's Flying Dutchman funicular operations have been suspended following a break-in.

It's still unclear whether anything was stolen during the break-in on the premises, which happened after hours on Sunday night.

No one was injured during the incident, and an investigation is underway.

The funicular line runs from a lower station at the Cape Point car park, up an incline through the fynbos to the upper lighthouse.

Cape Point marketing manager Judiet Barnes said: “As a result of the damage from the break-in, funicular operations have been suspended. The matter has been handed over to SANParks and the South African Police Service and it is now an open investigation and we are unable to comment further at this stage, unfortunately.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA