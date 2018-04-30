#BusStrike: Wage increase demands unrealistic, say employers
The industrial action has entered its third week after negations deadlocked with employers last week. Workers are demanding a 9.5% wage hike while the employer is offering 7%.
JOHANNESBURG - Bus employers have described the wage increase demanded by unions in the sector as unrealistic.
The industrial action has entered its third week after negations deadlocked with employers last week.
Workers are demanding a 9.5% wage hike while the employer is offering 7%.
Unions are currently locked in talks aimed at mapping a forward.
John Dammert from the employer's caucus says they're still open to negotiations.
“And in a slow-growing economy, to be making such excessive demands would not be in the best interest of the society, and in particular, will not be in the best interest of the passenger who is going to have to probably pick up the tab for that exorbitant increase.”
Efforts by both the transport and labour ministers to try to find a resolution to the wage dispute failed last week.
The City of Cape Town says that its MyCiTi bus service remains suspended until further notice.
Mayoral committee member Brett Herron says they're uncertain when the deadlocked wage negotiations will be resolved.
“The MyCiti service remains suspended and we are asking commuters to make alternative travelling arrangements for the time being and in particular for the start of the work week on Wednesday 2 May.”
