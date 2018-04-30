Bus unions, employers still locked in talks to end strike
Efforts by both the Transport and Labour ministers to try to find a resolution to the wage dispute failed last week.
JOHANNESBURG - Bus unions involved in the nationwide strike are still locked in talks aimed at mapping a way forward, as the industrial action in the sector enters its third week.
Efforts by both the Transport and Labour ministers to try to find a resolution to the wage dispute failed last week.
Workers are demanding a 9.5% wage hike while the employer is offering 7%.
The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union's Zanele Sabela said: “The unions are meeting to decide on a way forward, to see but the word on the ground from our workers is that they are still wanting those increases. They had mandated us to get them a 12% increase, we’ve compromised, we are now at 9.5%.”
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Akhumzi Jezile to be laid to rest on Saturday
-
Lamola: ANC handling land issue to address past imbalances
-
Eskom doing 'everything possible' to avoid load shedding
-
WC residents urged to save water despite recent rains
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.