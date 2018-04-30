Bus unions, employers still locked in talks to end strike

Efforts by both the Transport and Labour ministers to try to find a resolution to the wage dispute failed last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Bus unions involved in the nationwide strike are still locked in talks aimed at mapping a way forward, as the industrial action in the sector enters its third week.

Efforts by both the Transport and Labour ministers to try to find a resolution to the wage dispute failed last week.

Workers are demanding a 9.5% wage hike while the employer is offering 7%.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union's Zanele Sabela said: “The unions are meeting to decide on a way forward, to see but the word on the ground from our workers is that they are still wanting those increases. They had mandated us to get them a 12% increase, we’ve compromised, we are now at 9.5%.”