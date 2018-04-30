Bus strike: Unions to meet on Monday to chart way forward

Negotiations between bus companies and drivers deadlocked yet again last week.

CAPE TOWN – For a third week, bus commuters will have to look to other forms of public transport.

Recent attempts to end the bus driver strike failed.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu)'s Zanele Sabela says talks between unions and employers broke down again last Thursday.

Sabela says unions will meet on Monday to strategise on the way forward.

"We want to resolve this as speedily as possible. But from where we sit and with the employers negotiating in bad faith, it is not really helpful.”

Besides the disagreements over wages, Sabela says there are also other issues they want resolved.

“Employees are looking at 9.5% increase for the first year and 8.5% for the second year. And there is the issue of night shift hours that is still not resolved and the insourcing employees, like cleaners, into the Bargaining Council.”

She adds they will continue to fight for the rights of the bus drivers.