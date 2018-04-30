Bus strike: Unions to meet on Monday to chart way forward
Negotiations between bus companies and drivers deadlocked yet again last week.
CAPE TOWN – For a third week, bus commuters will have to look to other forms of public transport.
Recent attempts to end the bus driver strike failed.
Negotiations between bus companies and drivers deadlocked yet again last week.
The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu)'s Zanele Sabela says talks between unions and employers broke down again last Thursday.
Sabela says unions will meet on Monday to strategise on the way forward.
"We want to resolve this as speedily as possible. But from where we sit and with the employers negotiating in bad faith, it is not really helpful.”
Besides the disagreements over wages, Sabela says there are also other issues they want resolved.
“Employees are looking at 9.5% increase for the first year and 8.5% for the second year. And there is the issue of night shift hours that is still not resolved and the insourcing employees, like cleaners, into the Bargaining Council.”
She adds they will continue to fight for the rights of the bus drivers.
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Mkhwebane ‘totally rejects' Estina farm insinuations by Casac
-
N3 highway remains closed following violent protest
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death
-
Man (33) arrested for allegedly raping toddler in JHB CBD
-
CT crèche employee linked to rape of child (2) still on suspension
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.