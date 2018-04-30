Bus strike enters third week as negotiations reach stalemate

Tens of thousands of commuters across the country will have to continue making use of alternative forms of transport.

JOHANNESBURG – The nationwide bus strike is entering its third week after negotiations between bus companies and drivers deadlocked once again.

Tens of thousands of commuters across the country will have to continue making use of alternative forms of transport.

Employers are offering a 9% wage increase from next month until March 2019, and an 8% hike the following year.

But unions are not willing to accept this offer.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union Zanele Sabela said: “We want to solve this as speedily as possible. But from where we sit and with the employers negotiating in bad faith it is not really helpful.”