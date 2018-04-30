Bus strike enters third week as negotiations reach stalemate

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Bus strike enters third week as negotiations reach stalemate

Tens of thousands of commuters across the country will have to continue making use of alternative forms of transport.

Scores of stranded commuters wait in long queues as they find alternative means to get to work following the national bus strike. Picture: EWN
Scores of stranded commuters wait in long queues as they find alternative means to get to work following the national bus strike. Picture: EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The nationwide bus strike is entering its third week after negotiations between bus companies and drivers deadlocked once again.

Tens of thousands of commuters across the country will have to continue making use of alternative forms of transport.

Employers are offering a 9% wage increase from next month until March 2019, and an 8% hike the following year.

But unions are not willing to accept this offer.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union Zanele Sabela said: “We want to solve this as speedily as possible. But from where we sit and with the employers negotiating in bad faith it is not really helpful.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA