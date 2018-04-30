Buhari in Washington to be received by Trump

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is being pressed by his continental peers to demand from his host a clear policy on Africa.

PRETORIA - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is in Washington and he will be received by President Donald Trump.

He’s being pressed by his continental peers to demand from his host a clear policy on Africa.

From the start of his Presidency, the US leader has trumpeted America first.

Few accepted that 15 months after coming to power, Trump will continue to ignore the continent containing a quarter of the world’s population.

He met some African leaders on the sideline of the Davos conference in Switzerland this year.

But this was only days after Trump’s foul-mouthed dismissal of African countries.

He sends his then Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to the continent to apologise but sacked him before he could report on his safari.