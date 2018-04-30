Black Sash: Shabangu needs contingency plan in place for cash grant payments
With only five months before a new service provider is supposed to take over, Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu has put the brakes on the tender evaluation last week at the instruction of Treasury.
CAPE TOWN - The Black Sash says that it wants Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu to put a contingency plan in place for cash grant payments, that will not involve extending the contract of Cash Paymaster Services.
With only five months to go before a new service provider is supposed to take over, Shabangu put the brakes on the tender evaluation last week at the instruction of Treasury.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) meanwhile, is calling for the finance department to take over the payments, saying that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has once again proven itself incapable of managing the social grants system.
It was revealed in court papers last week, that Sassa now has a new acting chief executive officer.
A meeting at which the Social Security Agency was due to present its annual performance plan in Parliament last week, was cancelled after Minister Susan Shabangu revealed that her department was in a shambles, and she could not sign off on the necessary budget documents.
A day later, she informed the Constitutional Court that Sassa could not proceed with awarding a tender for the cash payments of social grants, because one of the bidders had challenged the process.
Treasury says that Sassa officials also don’t have the required security clearance to adjudicate the bids and a review of the process is required.
Black Sash’s Lynette Maart says time is running out and a contingency plan is needed.
"We think they might appoint the bidder, but for the bidder to be fully operational by the end of September, might be a difficulty."
The DA’s Bridget Masango says that it is evident that Shabangu is out of her depth dealing with the chaos left by her predecessor.
