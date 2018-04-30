'Avengers: Infinity War' shatters local box office record on debut weekend

The film which follows another record-breaking Marvel movies, 'Black Panther,' saw over 287,000 attendances for its opening weekend, including Thursday night previews.

JOHANNESBURG - Avengers: Infinity War, the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe grossed nearly R24.6 million in its debut at South African cinema over the weekend.

The film which follows another record-breaking Marvel movies, Black Panther, saw over 287,000 attendances for its opening weekend, including Thursday night previews.

This debut is the biggest industry opening weekend ever in South African box office history.

Friday, in particular, saw the movie take in over R8.4 million, the biggest industry opening day ever at the local box office.

The movie is focused on the Avengers and their superhero allies who attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Black Panther is still on its historic streak, passing an unprecedented R105 million in income with nearly 1.4 million attendances.