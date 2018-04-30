Akhumzi Jezile to be laid to rest on Saturday
Akhumzi Jezile and four others, including two media personalities, Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni, died in a car crash in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of the late actor and television presenter Akhumzi Jezile has confirmed that he will be laid to rest in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Jezile and four others, including two media personalities, Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni, died in a car crash in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.
Family spokesperson Percy Vilakazi says that a memorial service for the 29-year-old will be held on Thursday.
“He’s been based in Johannesburg with his mom and three siblings. They’ve been based this side for the longest time. The funeral will take place in Randburg and the memorial service will be on Thursday. I think after having a meeting today, we will confirm exactly where and when.”
