54 people arrested for N3 violence to appear in court

The KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department says that truck drivers took to the highway over the employment of foreign nationals.

JOHANNESBURG - Over 50 people who were arrested for the violent protest on the N3 highway at the Mooi River Toll Plaza are expected to appear in court on Monday.

The road remains closed after several trucks were set alight and looted on Sunday night, forcing officials to close the busy highway in both directions.

The province's acting Police Commissioner Bheki Langa has condemned the unlawful protest action, saying that operations will be intensified in the area.

Fifty-four people were arrested, including truck drivers, for their possible involvement in the torching of trucks.

Authorities are working hard to clear the route, but this may take several hours.

The N3 Toll Concession's Con Roux says they are currently diverting traffic.

“Traffic from KwaZulu-Natal heading back towards Gauteng is being diverted onto the R103 to rejoin the N3 at Escort. While traffic travelling in the opposite direction is being is being diverted towards the Loskopinterchange north of Escort.”