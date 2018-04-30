54 people arrested for N3 violence to appear in court
The KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department says that truck drivers took to the highway over the employment of foreign nationals.
JOHANNESBURG - Over 50 people who were arrested for the violent protest on the N3 highway at the Mooi River Toll Plaza are expected to appear in court on Monday.
The road remains closed after several trucks were set alight and looted on Sunday night, forcing officials to close the busy highway in both directions.
The KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department says that truck drivers took to the highway over the employment of foreign nationals.
The province's acting Police Commissioner Bheki Langa has condemned the unlawful protest action, saying that operations will be intensified in the area.
Fifty-four people were arrested, including truck drivers, for their possible involvement in the torching of trucks.
Authorities are working hard to clear the route, but this may take several hours.
The N3 Toll Concession's Con Roux says they are currently diverting traffic.
“Traffic from KwaZulu-Natal heading back towards Gauteng is being diverted onto the R103 to rejoin the N3 at Escort. While traffic travelling in the opposite direction is being is being diverted towards the Loskopinterchange north of Escort.”
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Mkhwebane ‘totally rejects' Estina farm insinuations by Casac
-
N3 highway remains closed following violent protest
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death
-
Man (33) arrested for allegedly raping toddler in JHB CBD
-
CT crèche employee linked to rape of child (2) still on suspension
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.