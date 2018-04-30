48 arrested for drunken driving in WC

So far, five people have lost their lives on the roads since the start of the long weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Forty-eight drivers have been arrested over the weekend due to drunken driving while two more people were arrested for excessive speeding over the weekend in the Western Cape.

Fines to the value of about R270,000 have been issued.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “The highest reading of 1,24 milligrams per 1,000 millilitres was recorded in Mossel Bay. This driver was five times over the legal limit.”