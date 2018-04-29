Popular Topics
Zandvlei water area closed over water quality concerns

Capetonians are urged to avoid all contact with the water at Zandvlei until these levels fall back within national recreational water use guidelines.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has temporarily closed the Zandvlei water area as a precautionary measure following water quality concerns.

The closure applies only to recreational activities including fishing and water sports and does not prohibit access to the Zandvlei Nature Reserve and other visitor facilities in the area.

The City of Cape Town's Environmental Management Department says tests results have shown high levels of E.coli within the Zandvlei water body which indicates an elevated risk to human health.

The department's Julia Wood said: “We had quite a big sewage spill earlier in the week and as a result there was a lot of it coming into the Zandvlei, therefore the E.coli levels are high.”

Capetonians are therefore urged to avoid all contact with the water at Zandvlei until these levels fall back within national recreational water use guidelines.

Access to the Zandvlei Estuary Nature Reserve and other visitor facilities in the area remain open to the public.

Wood says the department will continue to monitor the water quality and it expects to see an improvement in these levels soon.

