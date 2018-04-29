Zandvlei water area closed over water quality concerns
Capetonians are urged to avoid all contact with the water at Zandvlei until these levels fall back within national recreational water use guidelines.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has temporarily closed the Zandvlei water area as a precautionary measure following water quality concerns.
The closure applies only to recreational activities including fishing and water sports and does not prohibit access to the Zandvlei Nature Reserve and other visitor facilities in the area.
The City of Cape Town's Environmental Management Department says tests results have shown high levels of E.coli within the Zandvlei water body which indicates an elevated risk to human health.
The department's Julia Wood said: “We had quite a big sewage spill earlier in the week and as a result there was a lot of it coming into the Zandvlei, therefore the E.coli levels are high.”
Capetonians are therefore urged to avoid all contact with the water at Zandvlei until these levels fall back within national recreational water use guidelines.
Access to the Zandvlei Estuary Nature Reserve and other visitor facilities in the area remain open to the public.
Wood says the department will continue to monitor the water quality and it expects to see an improvement in these levels soon.
Popular in Local
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death
-
Klerksdorp Facebook user faces crimen injuria charges after racist rant
-
Casac accuses Mkhwebane of concealing information in Vrede farm probe
-
‘SA dealt a breathtaking blow in death of Jezile, Kobese & Mselani’
-
Tributes for Akhumzi Jezile pour in
-
Mbete, Modise slam new IAAF testosterone regulations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.