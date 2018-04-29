Uber denies man shot dead in Brackendowns was Uber driver

Uber's Alon Lits says they checked the information they were given and can confirm he was not registered to use their application.

JOHANNESBURG - Uber has moved to clarify that the incident that left a man dead in Brackendowns on the East Rand is not related to their application.

Last week, Eyewitness News reported that an Uber driver after dropping off a client was shot dead by occupants of a white Renault Clio.

Uber’s Alon Lits says “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the victims’ family.

Lits added that they checked the information they were given and can confirm he was not registered to use their application.