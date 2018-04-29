Uber denies man shot dead in Brackendowns was Uber driver

Zandvlei water area closed over water quality concerns
Local
Uber's Alon Lits says they checked the information they were given and can confirm he was not registered to use their application.
JOHANNESBURG - Uber has moved to clarify that the incident that left a man dead in Brackendowns on the East Rand is not related to their application.
Last week, Eyewitness News reported that an Uber driver after dropping off a client was shot dead by occupants of a white Renault Clio.
Uber’s Alon Lits says “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the victims’ family.
Lits added that they checked the information they were given and can confirm he was not registered to use their application.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.