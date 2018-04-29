Trio nabbed for car theft, kidnapping in PE
Officers managed to stop the vehicle the suspects were in and arrested three of the occupants, while a fourth man managed to escape.
CAPE TOWN - Three suspects have been arrested on charges of car theft and kidnapping in Port Elizabeth.
On Friday, while conducting crime prevention duties, members of the police's flying squad noticed a vehicle that had been recorded as hijacked driving in their direction.
It’s understood that once the drivers of the reported car noticed the police, they sped away, prompting a chase.
Officers managed to stop the vehicle and arrested three of the occupants, while a fourth man managed to escape.
The police's Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said: “Three suspects got into a vehicle and forced the driver to drive to a place where they allegedly picked up another suspect. From there, they forced the driver to drive to a shopping centre where they allegedly jammed some vehicles and stole valuables in those vehicles.”
Popular in Local
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death
-
Klerksdorp Facebook user faces crimen injuria charges after racist rant
-
Tributes for Akhumzi Jezile pour in
-
Jordaan files defamation case against Jennifer Ferguson, Irvin Khoza
-
‘SA dealt a breathtaking blow in death of Jezile, Kobese & Mselani’
-
Authorities investigate cause of fatal accident in Bronkhorstspruit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.