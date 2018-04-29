Popular Topics
Go

Trio nabbed for car theft, kidnapping in PE

Officers managed to stop the vehicle the suspects were in and arrested three of the occupants, while a fourth man managed to escape.

Picture: freeimages.com.
Picture: freeimages.com.
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects have been arrested on charges of car theft and kidnapping in Port Elizabeth.

On Friday, while conducting crime prevention duties, members of the police's flying squad noticed a vehicle that had been recorded as hijacked driving in their direction.

It’s understood that once the drivers of the reported car noticed the police, they sped away, prompting a chase.

Officers managed to stop the vehicle and arrested three of the occupants, while a fourth man managed to escape.

The police's Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said: “Three suspects got into a vehicle and forced the driver to drive to a place where they allegedly picked up another suspect. From there, they forced the driver to drive to a shopping centre where they allegedly jammed some vehicles and stole valuables in those vehicles.”

