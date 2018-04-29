Tributes for Akhumzi Jezile pour in

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
Go

Tributes for Akhumzi Jezile pour in

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for former Yo-TV presenter, actor and producer Akhumzi Jezile.

Late former Yo-Tv presenter Akhumzi Jezile. Picture: Facebook.
Late former Yo-Tv presenter Akhumzi Jezile. Picture: Facebook.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa is amongst those who've paid tribute to three South African celebrities who died in a car crash yesterday.

It's reported former Yo-Tv presenter Akhumzi Jezile, actor Thobani Mselani and former Joyous Celebrations singer Siyasanga Kobese were among five people who died in a car accident on the N6 near Queenstown in the Eastern Cape.

The names of the other victims of the crash and more details surrounding the incident are yet to be confirmed.

People have taken to Twitter to share their shock, grief and sadness:

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA