Tributes for Akhumzi Jezile pour in

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for former Yo-TV presenter, actor and producer Akhumzi Jezile.

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa is amongst those who've paid tribute to three South African celebrities who died in a car crash yesterday.

We're saddened to hear the news of the tragic and sudden passing of multitalented actor, producer, TV & radio presenter, Akhumzi Jezile. We'll miss his exhilarating energy, passion & appreciation of Africa culture, which inspired him to learn most of our languages. #RIPAkhumzi pic.twitter.com/RdL0rcuGA4 — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) April 28, 2018

It's reported former Yo-Tv presenter Akhumzi Jezile, actor Thobani Mselani and former Joyous Celebrations singer Siyasanga Kobese were among five people who died in a car accident on the N6 near Queenstown in the Eastern Cape.

The names of the other victims of the crash and more details surrounding the incident are yet to be confirmed.

People have taken to Twitter to share their shock, grief and sadness:

#RipAkhumzi am not okay at all.. What a cruel world 💔💔😫😖😖 pic.twitter.com/K0A94NLplP — PROSPERITY😙 (@keletso_hanong2) April 29, 2018

At times like this words cannot described how saddened we are at his loss. If it is any consolation they say, the great die young and surely heaven has inherited an angel. We will miss and always remember your presence. #RipAkhumzi pic.twitter.com/MDAvaPHIIZ — Aftermath da III (@OSXIRIS) April 29, 2018

Still cant believe #RipAkhumzi,your friendly personality shall be remembered pic.twitter.com/2umUurbM4J — Liven_rsa (@SNIQ77) April 29, 2018