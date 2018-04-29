Three dead after transport plane crashes at Libya oilfield
The military C-130 plane had been chartered by Akakus Oil and had delivered 18 tonnes of catering and maintenance supplies to the southwestern field.
BENGHAZI, Libya - A Libyan transport plane crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday at an airfield near El Sharara oilfield, killing three people, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said.
The military C-130 plane had been chartered by Akakus Oil, which operates Sharara, and had delivered 18 tonnes of catering and maintenance supplies to the southwestern field.
The two pilots and a flight assistant were killed in the crash, the NOC said. A fourth crew member was flown to the capital, Tripoli, for medical treatment.
The plane crashed and exploded in the desert about 2 km away from the oilfield’s facilities.
Akakus was forced to charter the aircraft due to road closures and the security situation, with a road leading to the oil field blockaded, NOC said.
NOC said the circumstances of the crash were being investigated.
Sharara is seen as crucial to helping Libya’s economic recovery but output has been repeatedly disrupted due to blockades by armed groups, protests and other security problems.
The field is currently producing more than 300,000 barrels per day, an engineer working at the field said.
Popular in Africa
-
Ethiopia considering term limits for prime ministers - PM Abiy
-
Zimbabwe says will issue cannabis licences to growers
-
Zimbabwean teachers warned not to go on strike
-
DRC opposition calls for meeting with SADC on Joseph Kabila
-
Jay Naidoo: Leaders who steal money should go to jail
-
Quantum Global cries foul as Angolan fund seeks more asset freezes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.