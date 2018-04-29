‘SA dealt a breathtaking blow in death of Jezile, Kobese & Mselani’
Akhumzi Jezile, Thobani Mselani and Siyasanga Kobese were involved in a car accident just outside Queenstown when they were on their way to a family funeral
JOHANNESBURG - As tributes continue pouring in for media personalities Akhumzi Jezile, Thobani Mselani and Siyasanga Kobese, government says South Africa has been dealt a breathtaking blow, sending a wave of grief through the country.
The three, and two others, were involved in a car accident just outside Queenstown in the Eastern Cape when they were on their way to a family funeral.
While details surrounding the incident are still sketchy, it's understood there were no survivors in the car crash.
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has described the deceased as gems that proved that South Africa is alive with possibilities.
At the same time, the Arts and Culture Department has sent its condolences to the families.
Spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said: “It’s with deep sorrow and profound grief that the Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has leant of not one but three deaths of bright young stars and the future of the country’s arts and creative industry.”
R.I.P to Akhumzi Jezile, Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni.— KovsieFM 97.0 (@KovsieFM97) April 29, 2018
We send our deepest condolences to their family and friends #RestInPower 🌹🙏#WeekendDrive pic.twitter.com/CADhL3M6Va
Rest in peace bro. #AkhumziJezile 😢😢😢😢— Tebogo Tebza (@tebzaxtt) April 29, 2018
Your presence on our t.v screens shall forever be remembered.
Condolences to family, freinds and colleagues ...
... Your loss is ours!
May you spirit rest in peace my fellow brother hope to see you in the next life! pic.twitter.com/QND9KsKJqB
RIP hleh abuti warona .....you will always be in our hearts and you will 4ever be remembered. Akhumzi ka Jezile pic.twitter.com/g2W64AZrCx— Saasy Kagiso (@KagisoSaasy) April 29, 2018
At the same time, Reverend Norman Kobese has broken his silence after his daughter died in a car accident while on their way to the Eastern Cape.
Reverend Kobese says even though his wife is struggling to accept the passing of their daughter, the family is doing well as they are receiving consolation from various people in their home in Queenstown.
He has described his daughter as a hard worker who had an entrepreneurial mindset and ambitions to her own business.
Remembering Siyasanga Kobese— Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) April 28, 2018
Here she sings "Noya na" during her days with @JoyousSA #RIPSiyaKobese #RIPAkhumzi #RIPThobani pic.twitter.com/7s3Wcc6rO3
Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives ones over this long weekend including the families of Akhumzi Jentile, Thobani Mseleni and Siyasanga Kobese. May the Lord comfort you... Your memories will forever be a blessing!#RipAkhumzi #RIPSiyasanga #RIPThobani pic.twitter.com/1dArHE90C1— Tlotliso Mphuthi (@TlotlisoM_) April 29, 2018
Saddened by news of the untimely passing of more of our brightest young stars. Heartfelt condolences to families, friends and colleagues of Akumzi Jezile, Thobani Mseleni and Siyasanga Kobese. #RIPYoungOnes pic.twitter.com/xjdK8GGjIk— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) April 29, 2018
Minister @NathiMthethwaSA 's statement on the tragic death of "three lodestars" of South Africa's Arts & Creative Industries #AkhumziJezile #SiyasangaKobese #ThobaniMseleni— Arts & Culture (@ArtsCultureSA) April 29, 2018
"The Nation has been dealt a triple & breathtaking blow that has sent a wave of grief across SA..." pic.twitter.com/NGlI3gZMaZ
