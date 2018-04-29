Popular Topics
‘SA dealt a breathtaking blow in death of Jezile, Kobese & Mselani’

Akhumzi Jezile, Thobani Mselani and Siyasanga Kobese were involved in a car accident just outside Queenstown when they were on their way to a family funeral

FILE: Former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile. Picture: @akhumzij/Twitter.
FILE: Former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile. Picture: @akhumzij/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - As tributes continue pouring in for media personalities Akhumzi Jezile, Thobani Mselani and Siyasanga Kobese, government says South Africa has been dealt a breathtaking blow, sending a wave of grief through the country.

The three, and two others, were involved in a car accident just outside Queenstown in the Eastern Cape when they were on their way to a family funeral.

While details surrounding the incident are still sketchy, it's understood there were no survivors in the car crash.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has described the deceased as gems that proved that South Africa is alive with possibilities.

At the same time, the Arts and Culture Department has sent its condolences to the families.

Spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said: “It’s with deep sorrow and profound grief that the Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has leant of not one but three deaths of bright young stars and the future of the country’s arts and creative industry.”

At the same time, Reverend Norman Kobese has broken his silence after his daughter died in a car accident while on their way to the Eastern Cape.

Reverend Kobese says even though his wife is struggling to accept the passing of their daughter, the family is doing well as they are receiving consolation from various people in their home in Queenstown.

He has described his daughter as a hard worker who had an entrepreneurial mindset and ambitions to her own business.

