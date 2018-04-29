R2K urges public to join fight against data prices

The group says it welcomes Icasa's intervention but is disappointed that the prices of data are not cut.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group Right2Know is urging South Africans to join their campaign as they continue to fight for affordable data prices.

The group says it welcomes the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa's (Icasa) intervention but is disappointed that the prices of data are not cut.

Last week, Icasa announced that network operators should start allowing cellphone users to carry over unused date and to be alerted when their date usage is at 50%.

Right2Know spokesperson Busi Mtabane says they will continue to fight for the right to communicate.

“We are now calling for universal basic uncapped internet access. We believe that a 2G network should be free and uncapped and so we continue with that and our demand for free SMSs is still three.”