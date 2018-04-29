R2K urges public to join fight against data prices
The group says it welcomes Icasa's intervention but is disappointed that the prices of data are not cut.
JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group Right2Know is urging South Africans to join their campaign as they continue to fight for affordable data prices.
The group says it welcomes the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa's (Icasa) intervention but is disappointed that the prices of data are not cut.
Last week, Icasa announced that network operators should start allowing cellphone users to carry over unused date and to be alerted when their date usage is at 50%.
Right2Know spokesperson Busi Mtabane says they will continue to fight for the right to communicate.
“We are now calling for universal basic uncapped internet access. We believe that a 2G network should be free and uncapped and so we continue with that and our demand for free SMSs is still three.”
Popular in Local
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death
-
Casac accuses Mkhwebane of concealing information in Vrede farm probe
-
Tributes for Akhumzi Jezile pour in
-
‘SA dealt a breathtaking blow in death of Jezile, Kobese & Mselani’
-
Eskom denies claims of willing to pay double for coal to save Gupta mine
-
Klerksdorp Facebook user faces crimen injuria charges after racist rant
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.