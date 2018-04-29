Quantum Global cries foul as Angolan fund seeks more asset freezes

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
Go

Quantum Global cries foul as Angolan fund seeks more asset freezes

Angola’s $5 billion FSDEA fund said it was sacking Quantum Global as its asset manager because it was concerned about the way its funds were being invested.

Quantum Global logo. Picture: quantumglobalgroup.com
Quantum Global logo. Picture: quantumglobalgroup.com
2 hours ago

ZURICH - Swiss-based asset manager Quantum Global accused Angola’s sovereign wealth fund of harassment on Sunday after more court-ordered asset freezes in a widening legal row.

Angola’s $5 billion FSDEA fund said on Friday it was sacking Quantum Global as its asset manager because it was concerned about the way its funds were being invested.

Quantum Global, which was appointed in 2012 and made most of its investments in 2015, responded by saying all Angola’s money under its management was accounted for.

On Sunday, the asset manager said a British court had reportedly on Friday granted an FSDEA application “for a worldwide freezing order on several Quantum Global Group companies” although it had not yet been served with court papers.

“Quantum Global continues to be dismayed that FSDEA has resorted to intimidation by launching legal action in multiple jurisdictions rather than seeking a negotiated settlement or arbitration in accordance with the contractual arrangements,” it said in a statement.

It reiterated that it wanted to resolve the situation with the FSDEA in an amicable manner.

Mauritius this month froze bank accounts and suspended business licences linked to QG Investments Africa Management following a visit by Angolan officials.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA