Norwegian student who was in Sedgefield still missing

CAPE TOWN - There's still no sign of a Norwegian student who went missing in Sedgefield in the southern Cape.

Marie Ostbo went missing almost two weeks ago.

The 21 year old was on a six day tour in the Garden Route and was last seen walking in the direction of the beach after having supper at a local restaurant.

Police say a cellphone, cap and shoes belonging to the student have been found on Myoli Beach in Sedgefield where she went missing.

The police's Malcolm Poje said, “We are still appealing to the public that if they see her they must come forward.”