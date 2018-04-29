Nationwide bus strike to continue on Monday
Employers are offering a 9% wage increase from May this year until March 2019, and an 8% hike from April next year, until March 2020.
CAPE TOWN - A nationwide bus strike is set to continue on Monday.
Thousands of bus commuters will have to continue to make use of alternative modes of transport as negotiations broke down yet again on Thursday.
But unions are not willing to accept the offer at hand.
Other issues include night shift hours, dual bus driver payment among others.
The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union's Zanele Sabela said: “Employers gave unions an ultimatum saying they should accept the current offer by Wednesday or they will revert back to a lower offer. Unfortunately, this is where we are, we’re still in a stalemate. Unions will meet on Monday to strategise on the way forward.”
