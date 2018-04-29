Men who survived capsizing incident in Sodwana Bay back with families

The incident occurred yesterday when the men had discovered they were going outwards towards the sea instead of back to shore.

CAPE TOWN - Three men who escaped the seas after a boat they were travelling on capsized in Sodwana Bay have been reunited with their families.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says the victims swam back to shore which took them about two hours.

The vessel has also been found.

NSRI Craig Lambionon said, “A family reported that three men were supposed to come back from fishing.”