Mbete, Modise slam new IAAF testosterone regulations

Baleka Mbete and Thandi Modise say the new regulations are designed to stifle Caster Semenya’s reign as champion in the middle-distance races.

JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise have strongly condemned what they call discriminatory regulations passed by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF).

During the week, several bodies and government entities have urged sports federation Sascoc to immediately challenge the new rules with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Parliament spokesman Moloto Mothapo say the new regulations passed last week are designed to stifle Caster Semenya’s reign as champion in the middle-distance races.

“They have called on international parliamentary bodies to take a stand, reject and condemn this bigotry driven by the IAAF.”

Mothapo says Parliament will work with government and sports bodies in efforts aimed at supporting Semenya and fighting the IAAF regulations.

“They view this decision as a violation of the human rights.”

The IAAF has drawn strong criticism over the new rules announced on Thursday, with the ANC calling on the government to challenge them.

Middle distance runners are required to bring their testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per litre and keep it there before the rules kick-in in November.

The new regulations will directly affect Semenya, who competes in middle distance races.

She’ll be forced to lower her testosterone levels and maintain that level to participate in international events as a female.