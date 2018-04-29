Mbete, Modise slam new IAAF testosterone regulations
Baleka Mbete and Thandi Modise say the new regulations are designed to stifle Caster Semenya’s reign as champion in the middle-distance races.
JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise have strongly condemned what they call discriminatory regulations passed by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF).
During the week, several bodies and government entities have urged sports federation Sascoc to immediately challenge the new rules with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Parliament spokesman Moloto Mothapo say the new regulations passed last week are designed to stifle Caster Semenya’s reign as champion in the middle-distance races.
“They have called on international parliamentary bodies to take a stand, reject and condemn this bigotry driven by the IAAF.”
Mothapo says Parliament will work with government and sports bodies in efforts aimed at supporting Semenya and fighting the IAAF regulations.
“They view this decision as a violation of the human rights.”
The IAAF has drawn strong criticism over the new rules announced on Thursday, with the ANC calling on the government to challenge them.
Middle distance runners are required to bring their testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per litre and keep it there before the rules kick-in in November.
The new regulations will directly affect Semenya, who competes in middle distance races.
She’ll be forced to lower her testosterone levels and maintain that level to participate in international events as a female.
Popular in Politics
-
Casac accuses Mkhwebane of concealing information in Vrede farm probe
-
Maimane: People call me mini-Mandela
-
'We must confront white privilege & black poverty'
-
DA: Patricia de Lille issue has dragged on for too long
-
Maimane: DA will take SA to promised land
-
NPA teams up with Dubai to recover millions from Estina scandal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.