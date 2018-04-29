Lotto results: Saturday 28 April 2018

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday 21 April are as follows:

Lotto results: 5, 12, 13, 14, 25, 28 Bonus: 4

LottoPlus results: 7, 20, 23, 36, 41, 52 Bonus: 50

LottoPlus 2 results: 5, 6, 14, 16, 26, 40 Bonus: 28

For more details visit the National Lottery website.