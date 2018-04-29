Limpopo Sports Dept condemns IAAF’s new female classification rule
MEC Onnica Moloi has joined calls urging sports federation Sascoc to immediately challenge the new rules with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Sports Department has described the new female classification rules of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) as a malicious attack on South Africa's golden girl Caster Semenya.
The department says the IAAF’s new eligibility regulations are solely inspired by the hatred towards Semenya for her unmatched sporting prowess.
MEC Onnica Moloi has joined calls urging sports federation Sascoc to immediately challenge the new rules with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Moloi has labeled the IAAF as a bully which will stop at nothing to humiliate the Olympic champion.
Spokesman Moloko Moloto said, “Sascoc should immediately challenge this lousy regulation because clearly the IAAF is a megalomaniac that will stop at nothing to humiliate Caster.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.