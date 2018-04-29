Limpopo Sports Dept condemns IAAF’s new female classification rule

MEC Onnica Moloi has joined calls urging sports federation Sascoc to immediately challenge the new rules with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Sports Department has described the new female classification rules of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) as a malicious attack on South Africa's golden girl Caster Semenya.

The department says the IAAF’s new eligibility regulations are solely inspired by the hatred towards Semenya for her unmatched sporting prowess.

Moloi has labeled the IAAF as a bully which will stop at nothing to humiliate the Olympic champion.

Spokesman Moloko Moloto said, “Sascoc should immediately challenge this lousy regulation because clearly the IAAF is a megalomaniac that will stop at nothing to humiliate Caster.”