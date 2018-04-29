Limpopo MEC sends condolences to family of slain traffic officer

The accident occurred in the Sekhukhune area during this long weekend when the officer attempted to stop the speeding driver.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Transport MEC Makoma MakhuruPetje has sent condolences to the family of a traffic officer who was knocked down and killed by a drunk driver.

It's understood that the driver did not stop, leading to a high speed chase by the deceased's partner until they caught up with him.

Makhurupetje says the perpetrator has now been arrested and will face the full might of the law.

“Please don’t drink and drive, we cannot continue to have these unnecessary accidents.”