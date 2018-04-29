KZN acting police commissioner condemns taxi violence
KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Bheki Langa says his province will not tolerate any violence relating to the taxi industry.
JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Bheki Langa says his province will not tolerate any violence relating to the taxi industry, adding that members of the community are generally the ones caught in the middle during the exchange of gunfire.
This is in response to the killing of a man and three others who were left critically injured after a group of men went on a shooting spree at a taxi rank in Durban on Friday.
At least 16 suspects have been arrested.
It's alleged that the group were travelling in a minibus taxi, stormed the taxi rank and fired multiple shots, before speeding off.
At least 17 firearms have been confiscated during the arrests.
Spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele said, “The suspects will appear in court facing charges of murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.”
Popular in Local
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death
-
Tributes for Akhumzi Jezile pour in
-
Klerksdorp Facebook user faces crimen injuria charges after racist rant
-
Authorities investigate cause of fatal accident in Bronkhorstspruit
-
Norwegian student who was in Sedgefield still missing
-
‘I’ve never been so scared in my life’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.