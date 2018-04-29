KZN acting police commissioner condemns taxi violence

KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Bheki Langa says his province will not tolerate any violence relating to the taxi industry.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Bheki Langa says his province will not tolerate any violence relating to the taxi industry, adding that members of the community are generally the ones caught in the middle during the exchange of gunfire.

This is in response to the killing of a man and three others who were left critically injured after a group of men went on a shooting spree at a taxi rank in Durban on Friday.

At least 16 suspects have been arrested.

It's alleged that the group were travelling in a minibus taxi, stormed the taxi rank and fired multiple shots, before speeding off.

At least 17 firearms have been confiscated during the arrests.

Spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele said, “The suspects will appear in court facing charges of murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.”