Klerksdorp Facebook user faces crimen injuria charges after racist rant
North West resident Lumka Nandipha Rapoo says she came across a racist rant on the Facebook page of the Klerksdorp News.
JOHANNESBURG – Police in Klerksdorp have confirmed that a case of crimen injuria has been opened against a Facebook user's account.
North West resident Lumka Nandipha Rapoo says she came across a racist rant on the Facebook page of the Klerksdorp News while checking for updates about the violent protests that rocked the province last week.
Rapoo alerted the site's management who has since removed the post from their page and apologized to her.
“It’s so disturbing that racism is so rife that people can blurt it out on social media where everyone can see.”
She says she has sought further legal opinion about the responsibilities and roles of social media in ensuring that they are not used to create further divisions in the country.
Police spokesperson Sabata Mokhoabone said, “We can confirm a case of crimen injuria has been opened and is being investigated.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Local
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death
-
Tributes for Akhumzi Jezile pour in
-
Authorities investigate cause of fatal accident in Bronkhorstspruit
-
Norwegian student who was in Sedgefield still missing
-
‘I’ve never been so scared in my life’
-
Jordaan files defamation case against Jennifer Ferguson, Irvin Khoza
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.