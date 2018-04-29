Klerksdorp Facebook user faces crimen injuria charges after racist rant

North West resident Lumka Nandipha Rapoo says she came across a racist rant on the Facebook page of the Klerksdorp News.

JOHANNESBURG – Police in Klerksdorp have confirmed that a case of crimen injuria has been opened against a Facebook user's account.

North West resident Lumka Nandipha Rapoo says she came across a racist rant on the Facebook page of the Klerksdorp News while checking for updates about the violent protests that rocked the province last week.

Rapoo alerted the site's management who has since removed the post from their page and apologized to her.

“It’s so disturbing that racism is so rife that people can blurt it out on social media where everyone can see.”

She says she has sought further legal opinion about the responsibilities and roles of social media in ensuring that they are not used to create further divisions in the country.

Police spokesperson Sabata Mokhoabone said, “We can confirm a case of crimen injuria has been opened and is being investigated.”

