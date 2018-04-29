Jay Naidoo: Leaders who steal money should go to jail

Naidoo also urged leaders to follow the example of Rwandan President Paul Kagame and apply zero tolerance to those who don't do their jobs.

KIGALI - Former minister and trade unionist Jay Naidoo says civil servants and leaders who steal money should go to jail.

Naidoo also urged leaders to follow the example of Rwandan President Paul Kagame and apply zero tolerance to those who don't do their jobs.

Africans should stop putting their faith in leaders and they should stop looking for messiahs, Naidoo said to loud applause from delegates at the Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s governance conference.

“Stop looking for a messiah. You know, in South Africa, we don’t need another Mandela. We need to find that Mandela within ourselves. 55 million South Africans.”

Naidoo said there should be zero tolerance for lazy civil servants, and the rule should be applied across the board.

“If you’re employed to do a job, do your job, otherwise as a trade unionist I would say you should be fired. If you steal money, you should go to jail.”

Naidoo urged people not to give their power away to leaders, because power should be shared.

Kagame also spoke at the conference, and said an additional presidential term was added to his rule not out of choice, but because the people wanted it.