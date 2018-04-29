Hawks set up team to probe kidnappings of business people

According to the Hawks, over 20 business people have been kidnapped in South Africa over the past 18 months alone.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have set up a team of integrated investigators to probe the scourge of kidnappings in the country.

At least 40 business people have been abducted by alleged syndicates who in turn demand ransoms of millions of rands.

Police have also arrested seven people in raids on three properties earlier this month in Eldorado Park.

A man was rescued in that operation.

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi says work is underway to find those responsible.

“There are integrated operations that we do with other law enforcement agencies in and outside the country so we can make sure that we deal with these matters and when they come to us.”