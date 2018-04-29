-
Hawks set up team to probe kidnappings of business peopleLocal
-
Eskom denies claims of willing to pay double for coal to save Gupta mineBusiness
-
Irish emigrants set to flock home for abortion voteWorld
-
London elections might leave May down, but not outWorld
-
Rohingya refugees tearfully plead for UN Security Council helpWorld
-
Trump threatens government shutdown in September if no funding for wallWorld
-
Quantum Global cries foul as Angolan fund seeks more asset freezesAfrica
-
Unions urge govt to investigate Autopax for failure to pay employeesBusiness
-
Consumers warned to brace for petrol price increaseBusiness
-
Ramaphosa reiterates calls for land to be returned to black South AfricansBusiness
-
Bitcoin frenzy settles down as big players muscle into marketBusiness
-
Untu calls on Nzimande to act against AutopaxBusiness
Foetus found in a bag at Muizenberg landfill site
It’s understood it is at four to six months stage of development.
CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town officials have confirmed that a bag containing a foetus was discovered at a Muizenberg landfill site on Sunday afternoon.
It’s understood it is at four to six months stage of development.
Police made the discovery at the Coastal Park landfill site after receiving information from workers at the site.
The police have been alerted and are currently on scene.
The city's Wayne Dyason said: “Apparently it was dumped by one of the vehicles that normally come there and deposit refuse from a well-known fast food outlet. Our officers went to the site to inspect and we found a male foetus.”
