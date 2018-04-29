Foetus found in a bag at Muizenberg landfill site

It’s understood it is at four to six months stage of development.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town officials have confirmed that a bag containing a foetus was discovered at a Muizenberg landfill site on Sunday afternoon.

Police made the discovery at the Coastal Park landfill site after receiving information from workers at the site.

The police have been alerted and are currently on scene.

The city's Wayne Dyason said: “Apparently it was dumped by one of the vehicles that normally come there and deposit refuse from a well-known fast food outlet. Our officers went to the site to inspect and we found a male foetus.”