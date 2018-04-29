Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death

Family spokesperson Percy Vilakazi says the family is battling to accept the news.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of Akhumzi Jezile say they are devastated by the passing of the media personality.

The former presenter on SABC 1's Yo-TV died in a car accident in the Eastern Cape yesterday while travelling with four other people.

Family spokesperson Percy Vilakazi says the family is battling to accept the news.

“Akhumzi was the life of the party, he was loved and personified. When someone like that is snatched away it leaves everyone with a great sense of sadness and emotional paralysis.”

He was 29 years old.

The names of the other victims of the crash and more details surrounding the incident are yet to be confirmed.

At the same time, people have taken to social media to share their shock and sadness:

I’ve never been so heartbroken over death of someone I barely knew. Life’s too short. #RIPAkhumzi

I really hope you’re in a better place. SA loves you. — zisanele (@Zisanele) April 29, 2018

Woke up to the tragic news about Akhumzi. Was lucky enough to work with him on what must have been one of his last projects NXT LVL. Always kind, warm, gentle and professional. A good man gone too soon. Such sad tragic news. Condolences to his family and friends #RipAkhumzi — Danny K (@dannykmusic) April 29, 2018

#RipAkhumzi I grew up watching you on YoTv you brought life to the show you made us enjoy it and love https://t.co/xYjAdvNKRL then went on and fulfilled some of your talents further. I might not know you personally but you being on our screens made us feel like we knew you. 😣😩 pic.twitter.com/LOFNBSJL8Q — Mabatho💜🌺 (@Blank_shooter) April 29, 2018