Eskom denies claims of willing to pay double for coal to save Gupta mine

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
Go

Eskom denies claims of willing to pay double for coal to save Gupta mine

Eskom says it's not in the business of rescuing financially ailing businesses and merely expects suppliers to abide by their contractual obligations.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has denied media claims that it's willing to fork out more than double the rate it usually pays for coal in an effort to rescue Gupta-owned Optimum Coal Mine.

The mine is currently under business recue.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says the power utility is not in the business of rescuing financially ailing businesses and merely expects suppliers to abide by their contractual obligations.

Phasiwe says revising the contract with Gupta-owned Tegeta on coal supply will be tantamount to Eskom shooting itself on the foot.

He says Tegeta has a contract which it should abide to.

“From Eskom’s side, we don’t care who’s is going to own that mine. All we want is for that contract to be fulfilled which is the volumes of coal and the quality of coal that we have agreed on.”

Optimum mine was placed under business rescue after the Gupta family plunged it into deep financial crisis and even failing to play salaries and suppliers.

Meanwhile, Eskom itself is facing financial challenges, with Finance Deputy minister Mondli Gungubele last week telling Parliament that the utility needs at least R20 billion bailout to be viable.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA