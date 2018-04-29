DRC opposition calls for meeting with SADC on Joseph Kabila

Opposition leaders from the DRC want to meet with SADC because of fears that president joseph Kabila will postpone December's elections once again.

KIGALI - Opposition leaders from the Democratic Republic of Congo want to meet with SADC because of fears that president joseph Kabila will postpone December's elections once again.

One of the opposition favourites, Moïse Katumbi, said Kabila's refusal to step down was a source of instability in the country.

Katumbi said he was not afraid to return to his country. He told journalists on the sidelines of The Africa Report debate this weekend that Kabila was lying about steps to organise an election, and should step down.

“If Kabila doesn’t leave power, then I’m saying the instability is Kabila himself.”

Many fear the delayed 2016 elections could be postponed again in December.

Katumbi said more people had died in the Congo than in Syria because of the instability.

He planned to return to the DRC in July, when candidates have to be registered. For now he was working against Kabila from outside.

Katumbi faces prison after being convicted in absentia for a fraudulent property deal. He denied the charge.

He was also recently accused of recruiting mercenaries and having held Italian nationality, even though DRC laws forbit dual citizenship.