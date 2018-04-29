CT traffic officials test several for drunk driving

At the start of the weekend, one person lost her life when the driver of a motor vehicle lost control of his car on the R62 near Ladysmith.

CAPE TOWN - Traffic officials say they have tested several people on the roads due to drunk driving.

In addition to this fines to the value of R165,000 have been issued for speeding.

At the start of the weekend, one person lost her life when the driver of a motor vehicle lost control of his car on the R62 near Ladysmith.

Western Cape traffic chief, Kenny Africa said, “We are arrested 27 drunken drivers.”