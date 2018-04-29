Cops probe attempted murder after man shot, injured in Mahikeng protests
Andrew Seeyane's father says his son was taking part in the protests last week, when a group of white men driving around the area opened fire.
JOHANNESBURG - Delareyville police in the North West have confirmed they are investigating a case of attempted murder after 18-year-old Andrew Seeyane was shot and wounded.
Seeyane's father, Micheal Mojahi, says his son was taking part in the protests in the province last week, when a group of white men driving around the area opened fire.
Mojahi has also accused police of dragging their feet saying despite there being several witnesses who can identify the men, no arrests have yet been made.
Violent protests rocked the province with residents demanding Premier Supra Mahumapelo resign.
Mojahi says he now feels that police are trying to protect the perpetrator, while his son lies in hospital with bullets in his body.
He says he feels like he’s been failed because of his skin colour.
“When I went to go look for a case number they told me a case has not been opened.”
Community activist Staff Mopalami alleges that the case has not been getting any attention even through the community are demanding answers.
Police's Sabata Mokhoabone says investigations are underway and say they will soon obtain statements from the witnesses and the victim who is still in hospital.
