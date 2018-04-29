Jordaan files defamation case against Jennifer Ferguson, Irvin Khoza
Jordaan’s attorney, Mamedupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi has confirmed that the Safa has laid charges but refused to go into details.
JOHANNESBURG – Police have confirmed that Safa boss Danny Jordaan has filed defamation charges against his rape accuser Jennifer Ferguson and Premier Soccer League boss Irvin Khoza.
Ferguson has accused Jordaan of raping her over 25 years ago at a hotel in Port Elizabeth.
She opened a case in October last year.
“We expect the police to investigate and we will give more details then.”
The police's Mathapelo Peters confirmed the charges.
“A case of defamation was opened on Friday.”
Jordaan has on numerous occasions maintained his innocence and called to have his day in court to clear his name.'
Investigations into the rape case and now the counter charge of defamation are underway.
