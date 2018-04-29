Casac accuses Mkhwebane of concealing information in Vrede farm probe
Casac says in Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s final report, she watered down critical aspects of the remedial action proposed by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.
JOHANNESBURG - The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has accused Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of deliberately concealing the existence of a provincial report into the Vrede Dairy Farm investigations.
The probe was initially conducted by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.
The council says Mkhwebane failed to fulfil her constitutional responsibility.
Casac's Lawson Naidoo says they submitted a supplementary affidavit to the High Court in Pretoria last week.
Lawson adds that in Mkhwebane’s final report, she watered down critical aspects of the remedial action proposed by Madonsela which led to the exoneration of certain political players such as Ace Magashule and Mosebensizi Zwane.
“Furthermore, we’re asking the court to order that a cost order be made against Mkhwebane in her personal capacity due to the way this investigation was conducted and the fact that she thought to conceal critical aspects of the investigation and its outcomes.”
Popular in Local
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death
-
Tributes for Akhumzi Jezile pour in
-
‘SA dealt a breathtaking blow in death of Jezile, Kobese & Mselani’
-
Eskom denies claims of willing to pay double for coal to save Gupta mine
-
Klerksdorp Facebook user faces crimen injuria charges after racist rant
-
Nationwide bus strike to continue on Monday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.