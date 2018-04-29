Casac accuses Mkhwebane of concealing information in Vrede farm probe

Casac says in Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s final report, she watered down critical aspects of the remedial action proposed by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

JOHANNESBURG - The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has accused Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of deliberately concealing the existence of a provincial report into the Vrede Dairy Farm investigations.

The probe was initially conducted by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

The council says Mkhwebane failed to fulfil her constitutional responsibility.

Casac's Lawson Naidoo says they submitted a supplementary affidavit to the High Court in Pretoria last week.

Lawson adds that in Mkhwebane’s final report, she watered down critical aspects of the remedial action proposed by Madonsela which led to the exoneration of certain political players such as Ace Magashule and Mosebensizi Zwane.

“Furthermore, we’re asking the court to order that a cost order be made against Mkhwebane in her personal capacity due to the way this investigation was conducted and the fact that she thought to conceal critical aspects of the investigation and its outcomes.”