Authorities investigate cause of fatal accident in Bronkhorstspruit

Four people died when two vehicles collided head-on in Bronkhorstspruit.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities are investigating the cause of a collision in Bronkhorstspruit which claimed the lives of four people yesterday.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find one vehicle in the emergency lane while another was on the side of the road.

Both vehicles burst into flames after colliding head on.

Four occupants died on the scene while one woman - who was injured - is recovering in hospital after receiving advanced life support interventions.

ER24's Russel Meiring said, “A woman was airlifted to hospital for further treatment.”