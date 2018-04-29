7 CT organisations to receive aid for homeless winter campaign

The municipality’s social development directorate is providing R450,000 in aid to these NGOs.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town will make funds available to seven organisations that will be taking part in the winter readiness campaign for the homeless people.

The aid consists of blankets, mattresses, toiletries and cleaning materials to help cater for an expected increase in the number of homeless people seeking shelter during the upcoming winter months.

The city's JP Smith said: “Winter is an especially hard for people living on the streets and often there is an additional burden on the organisations that assists them. We want to do what we can to help them as they cope with the increased amount when temperatures drop.”