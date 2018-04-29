5 females arrested in connection with stolen crockery, pots in EC

It is understood the value of the items was in the range of R12,000.

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Eastern Cape have confirmed the arrest of five females aged between 14 and 42 after stolen crockery, cutlery and pots were found in their possession.

The arrests were made around the Zakhele township and the suspects will make an appearance on Thursday in the Barkly East Magistrates Court.

Captain Ursula Roelofse said: “After initial investigation, some of the items were recovered at a nearby farm by Zakhele township.”