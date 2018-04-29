3 people injured as taxi crashes into tree in Killarney Gardens

The incident took place on Sunday morning and left one of the patients with minor injuries.

CAPE TOWN - Three people have been injured after a taxi they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Koeberg Road in Killarney Gardens in the Western Cape.

The injured were taken to Groote Schuur Hospital for treatment for further care.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the wrecked taxi on the side of the road. One of the patients was found trapped inside the taxi. Paramedics assessed the patients and found that two men and sustained numerous injuries and were in a serious condition.”